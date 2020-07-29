Everyman announces cancellation of 2020 panto

The Everyman, and CADA Performing Arts Academy has announced that this year’s pantomime, Aladdin, will not go ahead as planned due to Covid-19 public safety measures.

Currently, indoor gatherings are permissible for up to 50 people, with the expectation that this will increase from August 10th.

Sean Kelly, Executive Director of The Everyman said: 'It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of our 2020 pantomime. This is the first time in three decades that there won’t be a panto on The Everyman stage at Christmas.

'We really wish we didn’t have to disappoint our audiences like this but panto is an extremely expensive undertaking and under the current restrictions it is simply not possible to go ahead. The panto represents 20% of the theatre’s annual income and is also a vital source of employment for local performers and creatives so it’s a huge blow to a great many people.'

Julie Kelleher, Artistic Director of The Everyman said: 'Panto is a tradition that is central to many people’s Christmas plans, and it’s a tradition we take great pride in upholding at The Everyman. It is joyful, comforting, and entertaining, which is everything you need at the darkest time of the year. It’s a source of huge disappointment to us, and the small army of cast, crew, and creatives that make the show every year, not to be able to provide that for families this year.'

CADA Performing Arts Academy has entertained families with their pantomimes at The Everyman for the last 25 years.

This year would have been their 26th panto on the stage of the beautiful Victorian theatre in Cork.