Evening of film and music in Connolly’s

WEST Cork singer-song writer Alan Daniel Tobin (ADT) and Kerry filmmaker and writer Shaun O’Connor have collaborated to launch a new multidisciplinary project of film and music.

Called ‘The Consequences of Breaking the Heart - An Irish Folk Tale’, its premier will take place at Connolly’s of Leap, on Saturday November 21st.

Shaun’s music video for ADT’s song ‘The Consequences Of Breaking The Heart’, is based on a script writte by award-winning Irish screenwriter Paul Cahill.

The story is about Muirín and Tadhg, a young artistic couple living and working by the Irish coast. Tadhg’s world is torn apart when Muirin suddenly disappears in the ocean. In his grief, his search for answers leads him to a stunning discovery.

It’s a story about love, and the consequences of the sudden loss of it. What can we do with our lives when we lose somebody without explanation?

It’s also a tale about music and joy, and the importance of art in getting us through difficult times.

Shaun shot the video in Lough Hyne and Inchydoney beach and said: ‘Paul and I had initially planned the story as a short film.

‘But when I heard Alan’s album, which is so influenced by the ocean and the coast, I immediately thought of how well-suited the story would be to one of the songs.’

The official launch at Connolly’s of Leap, will also feature live performances of music from the film, created by Alan, a member of renowned Irish folk band LOWmountain) and remixed by Cork based musicians and producers.

Tickets, costing €16.50, for the 8pm launch are available from uticket.ie.