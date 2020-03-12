Entering awards can bring your business to a new level

NETWORK West Cork have launched their businesswoman of the year awards with an event designed to help people submit a winning entry.

Opening the launch president, Caroline Murphy and Owner of West Cork Eggs, said by entering and winning a national award herself, brought the business to a new level, and to people who never have heard of West Cork Eggs before. It also strengthened the overall brand through the power of the network.

Also speaking at the launch, Helen Wycherley, Director of Celtic Ross Hotel said entering the awards will show growth and passion in the business and each step of the process acknowledges your achievements and journey along the way.

Speaking as the panel facilitator John O’Doherty, Head of AIB Cork acknowledged that he was delighted to be involved with the Network West Cork community as a judge and mentor, highlighted winning an award can bring visibility, financial rewards and business benefits.

The event included advice from the panellists, Avril Allshire Howe, Caherbeg Free Range Pork Ltd, after winning an award herself said entering is a “must do” for every member.

Helen Walshe, EmployFlex and winner of the Rising Star category in May 2019 advised that you come away with growth, passion and learnings about yourself and your business.

Maria O’Donovan from Maria O’Donovan & Co Solicitors mentioned it upskilled her confidence to enter other law awards where she received great business leverage from them.

All members of Network Ireland West Cork are eligible to enter the regional awards which will take place in May. See networkireland.ie/awards-information/



