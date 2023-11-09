Enniskeane driver had cocaine and diazepam in his wallet

A DISTRICT court judge has requested a probation report on an Enniskeane man who was caught with cocaine and two diazepam tablets when stopped by gardaí last year.

Ethan O’Connor (22) of Derrigra, Enniskeane pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine and diazepam at a recent sitting of Clonakilty District Court.

The court heard that Garda Brian Noonan was on patrol in in Dunmanway on December 11th last at around 6.20am when saw a white Audi A4 acting suspiciously in a housing estate in the town.

‘He spoke to the driver who appeared anxious and eager to leave. A search was carried out and Gda Noonan found a clear bag of white powder and two blue tablets in his wallet,’ said Sgt Tom Mulcahy.

‘A caution memo was taken and he admitted the powder was cocaine for his own personal use and was valued at €70. He admitted the tablets were also his. He didn’t have a prescription for them.’

The court heard Mr O’Connor has no previous convictions. Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client made immediate admissions to Gda Noonan and pleaded guilty immediately. Mr Murphy said that his client had been finding life difficult at the time as he had lost both his godfather and uncle last year who were strong influences on his life.

His mother is single and he had no contact with his father.

‘He had been in the University of Limerick but dropped out and is now an apprentice electrician working for an electrical firm. He is much happier now. He no longer has contact with the friends who were with him that night,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘He has also gone to the expense of getting three urinalysis tests, which are not random but cost him €100 each. A conviction will cause difficulties for him and he appears much better now and he is moving forward in a positive direction.’

Judge James McNulty said Mr Murphy told him a lot about the accused and he now wanted it verified through a probation report.

He adjourned the case to April 2nd and directed that the accused produce a solicitor’s cheque for €1,000 on that date.

The judge added that gardaí have liberty to re-enter the matter if Mr O’Connor comes to the attention of gardaí in the meantime.