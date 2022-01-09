News

Endoscopy Unit for Bantry General Hospital to go for tender

January 9th, 2022 8:01 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Bantry General Hospital.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan confirmed today that the much anticipated Endoscopy Unit planned for Bantry General Hospital is finally going to tender.

The planned works will include a single storey extension to the existing hospital and will provide 16 beds for a Stroke Rehabilitation Unit.

'There are often concerns about Bantry General Hospital amid claims it will be downgraded, but here we see the Department and  the HSE making a serious investment to increase services at the hospital,'  Deputy O’Sullivan said.

'The staff and management at Bantry must be commended for always seeking to improve the hospital and it’s range of services. This is a big boost for them and for the community.

Deputy O'Sullivan said he is aware of the concerns of people about the status of 24 hour acute emergency access, something that he is keeping his eye on.

'This is the most important health facility West Cork. The range of services at Bantry General Hospital are phenomenal. From the Local Injury unit to care for the elderly and stroke rehabilitation services it really is a gem of a hospital.'

