End in sight for Bandon roadworks, as Kinsale gets a ‘gamechanging’ streetsweeper for town

Cork County Council say that works on the South Main Street in Bandon should be ‘substantially complete’ by the end of August, with the entirety of the works due to be finished by the end of February next year.

Once works on South Main Street come to an end, the council will continue along Market Street before a moratorium in Christmas 2025. Work will begin again next January, for a predicted finish date of early 2026.

At a recent meeting, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) had sought a a ‘short, sharp, shock’ approach to finishing the work, as local councillors heard that the next phase of works after the South Main Street footpaths is for the road surface and raised tables to be completed, but time will be needed for the raised tables to ‘cure’.

If this is not done correctly, said Council executive engineer John Duggan, they could be reinstalling them again in two years’ time. The raised tables may also require a street closure, but this is yet to be confirmed.

In recent months, the works have moved onto South Main Street, causing some frustration with business owners.

Mr Duggan said all footpaths should be completed by July and that the Council would be engaging with the Bandon Business Association before any decision is made on the possible street closure.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) gave his opinion, and was told by officials that the footpaths would remain open if the street is closed, to allow the raised tables be cured.

To this, Mr Duggan said he empathised with the traders on the street, and stressed that the Council are doing their best with the work: ‘We would ask people to stick with us.’

Meanwhile, the introduction of a mini road sweeper for Kinsale has been described by councillors as a ‘gamechanger’ for the town.

While Bandon has already a streetsweeper, the addition of a second one in the municipal district now means one of them will be able to go out to the other towns and villages in the area.

Council engineer Padraig Barrett said the value of a mini sweeper is ‘huge’, and said not only does it free up manpower but it also protects drains and keeps up the appearance of the streets.

To this, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said the introduction of a mini sweeper for Kinsale would incentivise businesses to look after the outside of their own premises.