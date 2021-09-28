News

Emily gives Bantry players star appeal

September 28th, 2021 11:45 AM

By Emma Connolly

From left: Emily’s father John Ratajkowski, Bantry Basketball Club coach Pa Curran, and Robert Romero, owner of the Tivoli Bar in San Diego, who co-sponsored the jerseys. (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)

Share this article

 HOLLYWOOD star and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has delivered on her promise to   sponsor Bantry Basketball Club’s U15/16s team.

Her dad John dropped by their training session this week to give them their new kit, which features the name of Emily’s clothing label, Inamorata.

Artist John, who has a house in the area, said they were ‘a great group of kids’, and when he sent Emily a picture of them all kitted out she thought they looked ‘really cool!’

Emily is working at the various international  fashion weeks and is currently in Paris, having already walked at New York’s event. The team’s coach Pa Curran is friends with John, which is how it all came about. Pa said the team are ‘delighted with their new look’, and are ‘looking forward to showing them off.’ To check out the kit, see page 25.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.