Emily gives Bantry players star appeal

HOLLYWOOD star and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has delivered on her promise to sponsor Bantry Basketball Club’s U15/16s team.

Her dad John dropped by their training session this week to give them their new kit, which features the name of Emily’s clothing label, Inamorata.

Artist John, who has a house in the area, said they were ‘a great group of kids’, and when he sent Emily a picture of them all kitted out she thought they looked ‘really cool!’

Emily is working at the various international fashion weeks and is currently in Paris, having already walked at New York’s event. The team’s coach Pa Curran is friends with John, which is how it all came about. Pa said the team are ‘delighted with their new look’, and are ‘looking forward to showing them off.’ To check out the kit, see page 25.