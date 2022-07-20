Embrace the summer

Half-way through the busiest month of the year, West Cork is beginning to shine, as it always does this time of year.

Tourists have arrived, the sea is sparkling and inviting, and many local firms and locations have been spruced up in anticipation of a busy few weeks.

While many have suffered in recent years, our local tourist offerings never fail to impress and this year, the post-Covid challenges will only serve to make our hard-working sector even more determined to bring smiles to holidaymakers.

Whether we are lucky locals, or visiting vacationers, we should make every effort to support our local businesses and give them a big ‘thumbs up’ for bouncing back after two very tough seasons. Well done, everyone!