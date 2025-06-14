Electricity outages planned for Kinsale

PLANNED electricity outages will be taking place in Kinsale and the surrounding areas from later this month and will continue until mid-October.

ESB Networks said the planned outages are needed to facilitate network upgrades which will provide a more resilient network for customers and ensure more protection against severe weather events.

The work will take place on an area-by-area basis over a four-month period.

‘During this time, additional work will be conducted as part of the ESB Networks’ timber cutting programme.

All timber and vegetation that has been identified as impacting on the local network will be prioritised for cutting and removal,’ said a spokesperson.

‘All customers impacted by planned outages will be notified in advance via post and SMS with the time and date of the outage in their locality’.

See www.powercheck.ie for status updates.