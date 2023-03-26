Electric Ireland branded ‘immoral’ for price move

ELECTRIC Ireland has been criticised for not reducing energy bills for its residential customers despite a drop in wholesale gas prices, leaving households struggling with soaring prices for at least another year.

Blasting the company, Deputy Michael Collins (Ind) from the Mizen peninsula, demanded government intervention to force action, describing the stance as ‘immoral.’

‘Electric Ireland has the largest share of electricity customers in Ireland and, although it confirmed a 10% reduction in bills for small and medium-sized businesses from March, it has failed to provide the same relief to residential customers. This decision is devastating for households, and it is supported by the government,’ he said.

‘We believe that these drastic wholesale gas price reductions should be passed on to all customers, and we urge Electric Ireland to prioritise the needs of Irish households by reducing energy bills for residential customers. Pinergy has already announced changes to its standard residential electricity prices from March 31st, allowing households to save €183 annually. However, Electric Ireland has opted not to give households any such reprieve,’ he added.

‘We are calling on the government to force Electric Ireland and all other electricity suppliers to pass on the reduced wholesale gas prices to customers.’