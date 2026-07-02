Eilish goes ‘Out & About’ for new online venture

INNISHANNON TV presenter Eilish O’Sullivan has officially launched her exciting new media venture, ‘Out & About TV’.

While many will know Eilish for her strong connection to the country music scene, she is now bringing that same passion for entertainment, events, and people to YouTube and social media platforms.

From music and entertainment to agricultural life and community happenings, Out & About TV is already generating a fantastic response online.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent casual silage video has already reached over 10k views in a very short space of time — something Eilish says has completely surpassed all her expectations.

‘I’m honestly overwhelmed by the response so far,’ she said. ‘The amount of messages, phone calls and interest I’ve received has been unbelievable. This has taken off much better than I ever expected and I’m so grateful for all the support people have shown.’

Her primary focus is on continuing to build a strong online platform through YouTube and social media while connecting with people and communities across the country.

Behind the scenes, Eilish says her husband Simon has been the driving force encouraging her to take the leap. ‘Simon was the big push behind me doing this and he is hugely involved behind the scenes. I also want to thank two very good friends, Willie and Bernard, for all their support and encouragement,’ she said.

Eilish is inviting the public to join her on the journey as ‘Out & About TV with Eilish’ continues to grow. Readers can like, follow and subscribe to ‘Out & About TV with Eilish’ on social media and YouTube.