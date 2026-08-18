Government set to approve paid leave for miscarriage following Cork senator’s campaign

A CORK Senator has welcomed reports that the Government is set to approve five days’ paid leave for women who experience a miscarriage, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Sen Nicole Ryan (SF) described the move as a significant first step for women and families experiencing pregnancy loss.

She spoke in the Seanad last year about her miscarriage to highlight the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding up a photo of her seven-week scan, she said that image was the only evidence that her pregnancy ever existed.

Sen Ryan said she is delighted to see Minister Peter Burke follow through after accepting an amendment of her Pregnancy Loss Bill to bring forward proposals for paid miscarriage leave.

‘I proposed five days of paid leave for women and two-and-a-half days for their partners,’ she said.

‘While five days is not a huge amount, it is an important starting point and represents a recognition that pregnancy loss is not simply a medical event but a deeply personal and emotional experience.’

Sen Ryan paid tribute to the work of the Oireachtas Cross-Party Group on Pregnancy Loss, which she established and is currently being chaired by Senator Linda Nelson Murray.

‘The work of the Cross-Party Group on Pregnancy Loss has been monumental in driving this change. Every member of that group has a deep understanding of the issues facing families following pregnancy loss and I want to thank Minister Burke for taking the time to meet with us and for listening to our proposals.’

While admitting the legislation will not take away the grief or the heartbreak of losing a baby, it will, she said, give women the choice to take time away from work if they need it, without the immediate worry of financial hardship.