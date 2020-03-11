Eight arrests in West Cork as part of Operation Thor

GARDAÍ arrested eight people in the Cork West Garda Division as part of an Operation Thor Day of Action that took place yesterday.

Gardaí arrested and charged six people for 29 incidents of theft, theft from multi­–purpose vehicle (MPV), fraud and assault.Two people were arrested for drug driving and files will be prepared for the DPP in relation to these.

‘In addition to the arrests, one adult caution was issued for criminal damage, 13 JLO (Juvenile Liaison Officer) cautions were issued for a range of offences, 20 summons were served and three warrants were executed,’ said a garda spokesperson.

Two multi-agency checkpoints on the N71 at Toureen, Ballinhassig and on the R586 at Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway were also carried out by gardaí with Customs and Revenue, Cork County Council- Environmental Protection Unit Enforcement officers and the RSA (Road Safety Authority).

‘During the checkpoints, revenue officers found five vehicles with VRT issues, the RSA detected two vehicle with defects and gardaí arrested one person on suspicion of drug driving and seized a car for no tax.’

Crime prevention officer, Sgt James O’Donovan and Community Policing Gardaí held crime prevention stands throughout the division and gave out information regarding fraud, bogus traders and personal safety.

‘The combatting of fraudulent online crime is one of the goals of the West Garda divisional policing plan for 2002 and raising awareness in the community is key to achieving this.’

Gardaí from Macroom attended six schools and spoke to over 400 students giving a range of different presentation in relation to internet safety, online bullying and drugs.