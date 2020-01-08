€3,000 raised at gala ball

THE West Cork Women Against Violence Project (WCWAVP) was the nominated charity for the very successful West Cork Garda Black Tie Gala Ball.

Just before Christmas West Cork gardai presented a cheque to the value of €3,000 to the co-ordinator of WCWAVP, Maria Mulholland at Bandon Garda Station.

‘An Garda Síochána are delighted to be able to support the WCWAVP and raise funds to support the establishment of the safe house for victims suffering domestic violence in West Cork,’ said a garda spokesperson.

Marie Mulholland thanked Chief Supt Con Cadogan and the West Cork Dinner Dance committee for their support and complimented the wonderful relationship that An Garda Síochána has fostered with her organisation.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris attended the Black Tie Gala Ball held at Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty in November. It has become a hugely popular event in recent years, with the 2018 ball raising funds for West Cork Rapid Response.