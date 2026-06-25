€250k winning lotto ticket purchased in Skibbereen

A LOTTO player in West Cork is sure to be celebrating this morning after winning the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Sunday, 21st June from Field’s SuperValu on Main Street, Skibbereen.

The numbers in last night’s (24th June) Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 6, 8, 16, 27, 28, 47 and the Bonus was 35.

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National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan said: 'West Cork has its newest Lotto Plus winner and there is sure to be great excitement in the town today after a player scooped the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000 in last night’s draw. We’re encouraging anyone who purchased a ticket on Sunday, 21st June, from Field’s SuperValu on Main Street for Wednesday night’s draw to check it very carefully.'

'If you’re holding the winning ticket, sign the back of it, keep it somewhere safe and contact our Prize Claims team!”

The Cork player is advised to sign the back of their ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected].

Arrangements will then be made for them to collect their prize at Lottery Headquarters.

As there was no winner of the €4,771,077 jackpot on offer, Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €5.2 million.