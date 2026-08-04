€1k fine mooted for BBQs

MINISTER for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD is in favour of introducing hefty fines of up to €1,000 for people using disposable barbecues in national parks.

The Government last week announced it is drafting a new National Parks Bill that would allow for byelaws prohibiting or restricting certain activities, including the use of disposable barbecues, in the country’s national parks.

Officials said the move would align Ireland with international best practice and enable the State to provide ‘a coherent and enduring basis for their protection, restoration and management’.

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Minister O’Sullivan welcomed a decision by Tesco to remove disposable barbecues from sale – the first retail chain to do so in the wake of warnings against their use as fire fighters battle blazes in Tipperary and Wicklow.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the minister suggested a fine of €1,000. ‘The only powers that a ranger would have is confiscation,’ he said. ‘So that’s not enough of a disincentive for someone to use disposable barbecues.’