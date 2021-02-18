€13m wastewater treatment scheme ‘a game changer’

BEARA is expected to go from being one of worst offenders in the EU in term of the discharge of raw sewerage to having one of the most efficient wastewater treatment systems in the country.

That’s according to Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) who said the €13m treatment system announced by Irish Water would be ‘a game changer’ in terms of the town’s development.

‘It will provide the infrastructure to allow further development to take place in Castletownbere,’ said Cllr Murphy. ‘And there’ll be no more waiting around: the scheme is ready to go.

The sub-contractors will be starting in a couple of weeks.’

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said, ‘It’s great to see Irish Water working in partnership with Cork County Council and €13m being spent on a wastewater plant that will end the discharge of raw sewage into Bantry Bay.’

Castletownbere had been listed as one of the biggest polluters because of the discharge of raw excrement, but the new system will see the region come in line with EU wastewater discharge regulations.

By improving the water quality in Bantry Bay, Irish Water said it will also be good for recreational pursuits such as swimming, surfing, fishing, and boating, and that it would also protect the integrity of the local marine environment.

Glan Agua MEIC Ltd has been awarded the contract and it is expected that the project will be carried out in full compliance with Covid-19 regulations over the next 16 months.

Anthony Kavanagh, regional infrastructure lead with Irish Water, said, ‘We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Castletownbere.

‘All new infrastructure has been sized to accommodate future population growth and the project will enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development of the area well into the future.’

‘The project will involve construction of a new wastewater treatment plant at Droum South, as well as a long marine outfall pipeline that will safely discharge treated wastewater near Doctor’s Rock to the south of Castletownbere town.

In conclusion, Mr Kavanagh stated: ‘Construction of new sewer pipelines, rising mains and pumping stations will also be required to transport wastewater to and from the new treatment plant in Castletownbere.’