E-scooter rider is caught with cocaine in Clonakilty

A MAN caught acting suspiciously on an e scooter in Clonakilty had €50 worth of cocaine in his possession when he was searched by gardaí, a court heard.

Luiz Dos Santos (34) with an address at 2 Stone House Gardens, Timoleague Road, Clonakilty pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to the possession of the drug.

Insp Roisín O’Dea told Judge Adrian Harris that on April 1st last Gda Joe Grimes was on mobile patrol at Faxbridge in Clonakilty when he saw a man on an e scooter acting suspiciously.

‘Gda Grimes approached him and carried out a search and cocaine with a street value of €50 was found on him,’ said Insp O’Dea.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client is originally from Brazil and has been living here four years and has no previous convictions.

‘He did make admissions in the interview and said they were for his own use. His English isn’t great and works in a local factory,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘He has never been in court before and he used the drug at a party the week before. He hasn’t used it since, is very apologetic and won’t be using it again.’

Judge Harris directed Mr Dos Santos to make a donation of €300 to the court’s poor box.

‘If it’s not paid by March 19th the fine will increase to €500,’ said the judge, who also ordered the destruction of the drug.