E-flow toll bridge scam texts on the rise, says bank

UP to ten fake eFlow sites are being set up each day, according to Bank of Ireland, as it warns customers that fraudsters are continuing to circulate fraudulent "eFlow" text messages in a wave which has lasted since February.

Fraudsters pretending to be the motorway operator eFlow are sending messages urging customers to pay outstanding toll charges or update account details.

The website links in these messages are not genuine and are an attempt to collect personal card and online banking details. Consumers are reporting a consistently high volume of these text messages, and customers have been warned to be extremely wary.

While the eFlow wave has lasted a number of months, Bank of Ireland is expecting more Irish brands to be targeted as the year progresses.

Nicola Sadlier, head of fraud at Bank of Ireland said: 'Smishing attacks tend to come in waves, and previously we have seen fraudulent messages appearing to be from delivery services, utility companies, Government agencies or banks.

'But this latest attack, with fraudsters sending messages purporting to come from eFlow, has lasted now for several months, which is unusual. Based on intelligence we have received, we are also expecting fraudsters to ramp up activity cloning other well-known Irish brands in the coming months, particularly electricity and gas companies.'

'When you click on the eFlow text message it leads to a fake website where some will end up providing their confidential card and bank account details. The numbers of fake eFlow websites has been steadily increasing - we’re seeing anything up to 10 sites being set up by fraudsters in a day.

'If people recently passed through a toll, they might be more inclined to click on the text message thinking it is legitimate. eFlow has advised that they do not send text messages with links to confirm account or payment details. Text messages purporting to be from any company should be treated with extreme caution – the general rule is to stop, think and check.'

If you get a suspicious text, please email a screenshot of the text to [email protected] and then delete the text; and

Bank of Ireland customers who think they gave away their banking details should call our 24/7 Freephone line 1800 946 764 immediately.

For more advice and information on fraud, visit boi.com/security or www.fraudsmart.ie