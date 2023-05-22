Dursey cable car to re-open 'soon'

‘SOON’ is the prediction that Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan made in relation to the re-opening of Ireland’s only cable car service at Dursey island.
‘After 14 months of waiting, the cable car is hanging once again and the expectation is that the service could be up and running very shortly,’ he said.
The service closed on March 31st 2022 so the two towers supporting the cable car could be replaced.
There was a further delay when it was established that the ropes supporting the cable car also needed to be replaced.
The cable car has been taken out of storage and is now back on the ropes between the two new towers, but it can’t be re-opened officially until it passes all safety tests.
‘It’s been a difficult period for locals and the famers who depend on the cable car service to the island,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.
‘They had to battle for a ferry service and they have had to deal with setbacks and missed timelines,’ he added.
‘But they are resilient people.’
As Ireland’s only cable car, its importance as a tourism attraction is significant, said the TD.
‘Dursey is a stunning island,’ he added, ‘and the entire Beara Peninsula a mega tourist attraction.’
Cork County Council confirmed to The Southern Star that extensive works, including load testing and detailed inspections, are now underway in respect of the final stages of the resumption of the service.
‘Pending statutory inspections, scheduled to take place early next week, and the necessary grant of consent by the Commission for Railways Regulation,’ the spokesperson said, ‘an official resumption date will be announced at the earliest opportunity.’