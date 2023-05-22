Dursey cable car to re-open 'soon'

‘SOON’ is the prediction that Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan made in relation to the re-opening of Ireland’s only cable car service at Dursey island.

‘After 14 months of waiting, the cable car is hanging once again and the expectation is that the service could be up and running very shortly,’ he said.

The service closed on March 31st 2022 so the two towers supporting the cable car could be replaced.

There was a further delay when it was established that the ropes supporting the cable car also needed to be replaced.