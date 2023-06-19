Durrus without water as Uisce Éireann work to restore supply

UISCE Éireann are working to restore water to the Durrus area following an operational issue at the water treatment plant.

Dedicated water services crews are on site and, according to Uisce Éireann, every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible.

Works are expected to completed by 5pm today. Typically, it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Operations lead for Uisce Éireann, Niall O’Riordan, commented on the outage: 'Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs, and we would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to complete the repairs and restore normal supply as quickly as possible.'

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. For updates, please see the Water Supply updates section of water.ie