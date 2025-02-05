Dunmanway’s Star Wars festival will bring a taste of Malaysia to town

IT could be a case of ‘Feed The Force’ at this year’s Star Wars-themed festival in Dunmanway as hungry Star Wars fans will be tempted with the best that Malaysian street cuisine has to offer.

Following its successful inaugural launch last year, plans are well in place for this year’s ‘Feel The Force’, which takes place across the town on the June bank holiday

weekend.

However, this year a culinary addition will see up to 10 Malaysian chefs descending on Dunmanway for the Star Wars-themed festival.

The Malaysian ambassador to Ireland, his excellency Wan Aznainizam Yusri Wan Abdul Rashid and his wife will attend the official opening and will be staying for the weekend.

The ‘Feel The Force’ festival was inspired by Malaysian chef, Norzainuri Albakri (known as Nuri) who lives in Dunmanway with his wife Caroline Walsh.

Not only is Nuri a super Star Wars fan and cosplayer, he is also a collector of Star Wars memorabilia, a toy and model customiser and a diorama creator.

Speaking to The Southern Star, festival committee member Catherine Crowley, said this is a fantastic welcome addition to the festival, which is putting Dunmanway on the map for all things Star Wars related.

‘We are going to host a Malaysian street food showcase as part of the festival. The ambassador had invited Nuri up to the embassy after last year’s festival as he was so impressed with the whole event and he wanted to get involved especially as Nuri is Malaysian,’ said Catherine.

‘He invited us up to his residence last week for a working dinner to discuss the event as well as getting to taste various Malaysian dishes that will be on offer.’

They are hoping to promote Malaysian cuisines and food products as well as their culture and tourism packages over the festival weekend.

Catherine added that they will also broaden the theme of this year’s festival with more characters to be included.

‘Last year’s festival was fantastic and better than we expected. We knew it would be a great event but the crowds we got were unbelievable. We had people travelling from all over the country especially for the festival and the feedback was so positive.’

She said there will be plenty more workshops too at this year’s festival.

‘One of the guys who came to visit the festival last year from the UK is actually coming this year to present a weekend workshop on making masks which is a great addition to the programme of events.’

Catherine and her team are also hoping that new members will come on board to join the festival committee, especially with the Malaysian street food showcase being added to the programme of events.

Ahead of preparing for this year’s event, ‘The ‘Feel The Force’ festival has also been selected as a finalist in the ‘Best West Cork Festival’ category at the Southern Star West Cork Business and Tourism Awards 2024.

The awards will take place on February 7th at a gala awards luncheon.