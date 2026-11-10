Criminal Assets Bureau search premises across Cork City and County

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out a search operation today in both Cork City and County seizing around €100,000 in cash.

The operation involving around 100 people was supported by personnel from the Cork County and City Detective and Drug Units, the Regional Armed Response Unit, as well as Garda and Customs Dog Units.

As part of an ongoing investigation they conducted coordinated searches at 15 locations, including both commercial and residential properties across Cork City and County. During the course of the operation, Bureau officers and Gardaí seized documents, records, electronic devices (including mobile phones, laptops and hard drives) and approximately €100,000 in cash.

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This operation forms part of an ongoing CAB investigation into an Eastern European criminal group suspected of trafficking controlled drugs into Cork City, County and the wider Munster region.

The investigation is focused on the laundering of criminal proceeds through businesses such as second-hand and recycled clothing stores, beauty salons, and real estate purchases across the Cork area.

Investigations remain ongoing.