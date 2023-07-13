Dunmanway Swimming Pool closed due to repairs

THE current closure of Dunmanway Municipal Swimming Pool is just part of a long-running saga involving the state-of- the-art facility, according to a local councillor.

The pool closed on Wednesday due to ‘unforeseen essential repairs’ and will remain closed until further notice while Cork County Council work to rectify the problem.

Cllr Declan Hurley told The Southern Star that it is very disappointing for the people who use the pool on a daily basis.

‘It’s been seven years in operation now and was branded as a €5.5m state-of-the-art facility in West Cork but I would question how state-of-the-art it is if there are breakdowns there,’ said Cllr Hurley.

‘First we had the staffing issues during Covid and then it was forced to closed because of the build-up of calcium and it just seems to one issue after another. It seems to be closed more than it is open.’

Cllr Hurley said he understood the closure was due to a mechanical breakdown with the running operations of the pool.

‘I hope that the problem can be fixed and that the pool re-opens within a few days.’

A Cork County Council spokesperson said the pool was forced to close due to unforeseen essential repairs and will re-open as soon as possible.

‘Details of the re-opening will be advised when available. Please note the gym facilities remains open as per standard hours of operation. Cork County Council regrets any inconvenience this unexpected closure may cause.’