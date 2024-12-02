Dunmanway pool reopens after Storm Bert water shortages

DUNMANWAY’S swimming pool was closed for two days this week as the aftermath of Storm Bert played havoc with water supplies across West Cork.

The storm hit water services in several areas, including Clonakilty and Dunmanway. Indeed Dunmanway Swimming Pool was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to water shortages in the area. However, it re-opened on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said on Wednesday that water supply is returning to normal for impacted customers.

‘Due to high turbidity – a measure of the level of particles and sediment in the water – in the raw water supply as a result of storm flooding, production at the Dunmanway Water Treatment Plant was shut down over the weekend. While production has now recommenced at the water treatment plant, the reservoirs levels are very low.’

Alternative water supplies were put in place in the form of bulk tankers on Kilbarry Road, adjacent to Dunmanway Recycling Centre, while customers were advised that they may experience intermittent disruption or low water as the network refills and supplies return.

‘We acknowledge the inconvenience caused by interruptions to the water supply and very much appreciate the community’s co-operation while our crews worked to carry out the repairs and restore supply, which proved challenging and complex following Storm Bert,’ said Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan.

Clonakilty supplies were also hit by Storm Bert, with restrictions in place to conserve water and maintain daytime supplies.

Restrictions are scheduled to continue nightly from 11pm until 6am until November 30th.

‘Water production capacity at Clonakilty Water Treatment Plant was impacted over the weekend due to mechanical issues at the plant caused by Storm Bert,’ said a spokesperson.

Homes and businesses are being asked to be mindful of their water usage and conserve water to allow supply to catch up with demand.

Residents in areas impacted by reduced pressure or loss of supply included areas like Aghamilla, Ballyduvane, Cahermore, Clogheen, Currahevern, Darraram, Kilkeran North, Kilkeran South, Lisavaird, Rathbarry, Shannonvale, Tawnies, and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Dunmanway recorded the highest rainfall in the country last Saturday, as 82mm of rainfall fell in the town, while Bandon recorded 78mm in just over 24 hours and received 50% of the normal rainfall they would usually get in a winter month.

Meanwhile, a bakery in Riverstick was flooded for the second time in two years, after the local river burst its banks during Storm Bert, leading to two inches of water flooding the Flour House Bakery.