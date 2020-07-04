Dunmanway heart attack victim airlifted

A 30-YEAR-old male who went into cardiac arrest at his home in Dunmanway’s West Green was resuscitated and brought by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital at lunchtime on Wednesday.

After dialling 999 at about 11.30am, a person in the house performed CPR on the man, and when the ambulance service arrived the paramedics used a defibrillator to shock the casualty and restore spontaneous circulation.

The air ambulance service – which was established by the Irish Community Rapid Response and operates from the Rathcoole Aerodrome, just northeast of Millstreet – had the casualty in the air and on the way to CUH at about 12.50pm.

It is understood that the man is not from the area, but locals stood vigil beyond the garda cordon as the medical teams did their work.

Local Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) praised the swift response of all concerned.

He said: ‘I hope people will remember to be generous when the air ambulance says it is in need of additional funding to continue this life-saving service.’ The service was in real danger of being grounded due to a lack of funds earlier this summer and has ongoing fundraising challenges.