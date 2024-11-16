Dunmanway AIB branch’s investment programme

AIB has begun a strategic investment programme in its branch network, investing €40m by the end of 2025 in a range of upgrades to branches.

The local Dunmanway branch is currently undergoing major refurbishment, both inside and outside the branch, which will reduce the bank’s operational carbon emissions by a further 10%.

This major investment demonstrates AIB’s commitment to maintaining its branch network and cash services, supporting the aims of the Government’s recently published National Payments Strategy.

Managing director of retail banking Geraldine Casey said: ‘We are delighted to announce this major investment in our nationwide branch network.

While the vast majority of our customers manage their day-to-day finances, when they want and where they want digitally, we recognise that they also value the face-to-face service provided in our branches, particularly when it comes to important financial decisions and support.

Our branches will be places where all our customers are comfortable discussing their finances with us in a welcoming environment.

That’s why we’re investing €40m to upgrade these locations and supporting AIB’s strategy to further lower our carbon emissions. We remain committed to these communities and look forward to making further investments in our branch network in the future.