Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Dungeons and Dragons at Bantry Gamecon

April 4th, 2025 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Dungeons and Dragons at Bantry Gamecon Image
Bantry Dungeon Master Ian Hurley, ready to teach the art of the poplar tabletop game to the curious at Gamecon.

Share this article

GAMING convention, Gamecon, is to return for the second year to Bantry Boys Club on Saturday May 10th and Sunday May 11th for two action-packed days, all in aid of the West Cork Sudbury School. 

Following a very warm welcome last year, this year the convention will take place over two days with local dungeon master Ian Hurley to introduce newbies to the world of Dungeons and Dragons, the popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG, for the uninitiated). 

Ian has a knack for introducing beginners to D&D and loves to show people how to build characters and play the infamous game, and will be at Gamecon to explain D&D to beginners of all ages and to do flexible and quick 30-45 minute games. 

Further to this, Rebel RC’s remote controlled car tracks are back in Bantry, with a new GTA-inspired track and drift cars. 

Rebel RC was established in 2023 by the Pullin family, based in Coomhol and the model tracks and landscapes are built by hand in West Cork. 

Whether you’re into video games, miniature games, chess, backgammon, board games or tabletop roleplaying games, there’s something for everyone at Gamecon 2025.

Test your skills, compete in tournaments and try out a selection of new and different games. 

There will also be plenty for the hungry with an onsite café run by West Cork Sudbury School and other outlets.

A raffle will also be held, with prizes donated by some of the generous local Bantry businesses and the visiting traders.

Tickets are available online, and are €15 for an adult and €10 for a students. 

Children under the age of five go free, and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Weekend tickets are also available. 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended