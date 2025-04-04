Dungeons and Dragons at Bantry Gamecon

GAMING convention, Gamecon, is to return for the second year to Bantry Boys Club on Saturday May 10th and Sunday May 11th for two action-packed days, all in aid of the West Cork Sudbury School.

Following a very warm welcome last year, this year the convention will take place over two days with local dungeon master Ian Hurley to introduce newbies to the world of Dungeons and Dragons, the popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG, for the uninitiated).

Ian has a knack for introducing beginners to D&D and loves to show people how to build characters and play the infamous game, and will be at Gamecon to explain D&D to beginners of all ages and to do flexible and quick 30-45 minute games.

Further to this, Rebel RC’s remote controlled car tracks are back in Bantry, with a new GTA-inspired track and drift cars.

Rebel RC was established in 2023 by the Pullin family, based in Coomhol and the model tracks and landscapes are built by hand in West Cork.

Whether you’re into video games, miniature games, chess, backgammon, board games or tabletop roleplaying games, there’s something for everyone at Gamecon 2025.

Test your skills, compete in tournaments and try out a selection of new and different games.

There will also be plenty for the hungry with an onsite café run by West Cork Sudbury School and other outlets.

A raffle will also be held, with prizes donated by some of the generous local Bantry businesses and the visiting traders.

Tickets are available online, and are €15 for an adult and €10 for a students.

Children under the age of five go free, and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Weekend tickets are also available.