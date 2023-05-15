Drunk man found hiding behind chicken coop

A BANDON man who tried to hide behind a chicken coop behind a house got a fright when gardaí arrived on foot of a disturbance complaint, a court heard.

Ayman Foley of 32 Ardan, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to trespassing and being drunk in a public place.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Judge John King that at 12.30am on December 28th last gardaí in Bandon received a report of a disturbance involving a number of people at the Hawthorns Estate in the town. ‘When they arrived on the scene one of the gardaí heard noises outside one house and saw a male trying to hide behind a chicken coop.

‘As the man walked out onto the street, he was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan. ‘Mr Foley had no permission to be in the back of the house and was arrested.

‘Gardaí spoke to the owner of the house who also confirmed he didn’t give him permission to be there.’

His solicitor, Myra Dinneen said her client apologises for what happened and had been out with a group of friends that night drinking. ‘He ended up in the Hawthorns Estate and there was no ulterior motive for being behind the house. ‘He was frightened when he saw the gardaí,’ said Ms Dinneen.

‘He has certain addiction issues, attends with an addiction counsellor and engages with the probation services.’ Ms Dinneen said her client is not working at the moment but hopes to enrol in some courses including a barista course.

Judge King adjourned the case to July 21st after he heard that the probation services are currently preparing a probation report on Mr Foley.