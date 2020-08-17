Drugs and cash seized in two searches in West Cork

Gardaí have seized over €2,600 of suspected drugs and cash in West Cork as part of two unrelated search operations.

The first seizure occurred shortly before 6pm on Saturday, August 15th when gardai from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit seized €1,200 of diazepam tablets following a search of an apartment in Macroom.

During the course of the search gardaí seized 400 suspected diazepam tablets worth approximately €1,200 and also seized a weighing scales and two mobile phones.

In an unrelated search ,gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of an apartment in Bandon town centre at 6.30pm yesterday.

During the course of that search they seized €670 of ecstasy, €540 of cannabis herb and €200 cash.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following definite lines of enquiry in both incidents.

Both searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in West Cork.