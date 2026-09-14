Alan Dromey fills seat of late Cllr Joe Carroll

KILMICHAEL native Alan Dromey said it would be a ‘privilege’ to represent his constituency after he was selected to take the seat of the late Cllr Joe Carroll at a Fianna Fáil selection convention in the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway.

Mr Dromey, who has been living in Shannonvale since 2023, was one of three candidates who put their names forward, but Padraig O’Reilly withdrew from the race, leaving just Alan and Tony Connolly to contest the vote which was chaired by Deputy Seamus McGrath.

The 40-year-old dad of two secured 78 votes while Tony Connolly, who was Cllr Carroll’s former driver, secured

46 votes.

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As a UCC graduate of Business Information Systems, Alan has served as chair of the Shannonvale Community Group and the Clear Water Clonakilty Group which led campaigns to solve the long-standing Shannonvale wasterwater issues.

Having grown up in a Fianna Fáil household, his family has a long association with the Johnstown Cummann, canvassing for the local candidates in various elections over many years.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Alan, who works in financial services, said he is very honoured to have been co-opted into the council seat.

‘It’s a huge opportunity and a privilege for me to represent this constituency. Community is something that’s always been very important for me, from when I grew up to where I am now. I have always taken joy from helping others and to have that opportunity to do that for West Cork is something I’m really looking forward to.’

He also paid tribute to the late Joe Carroll whose seat he has been co-opted into.

‘Joe was an absolute colossus in West Cork and a hugely revered and respected character. I have great respect for the Carroll family too who paid kind words to me at the selection convention on Friday night.’

Aiden McCarthy, chairman of the Fianna Fáil Comhairle Dáil Ceantar for Cork South West said they were delighted with the party turn out last Friday night.

‘We want to thank those who put their names forward and we wish Alan the best of luck in his new role. The party is attracting young, capable candidates to hold positions which is a good sign.’

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan congratulated Alan on his selection and described him as a ‘community man.’

‘He is pragmatic, positive and progressive and I’m thrilled that he has been selected by Fianna Fáil to fill the Council seat left by the late Joe Carroll,’ said Minister O’Sullivan.

‘Living in Shannonvale, Alan has really immersed himself in the Clonakilty community. But Alan won’t just be a councillor for the Clonakilty area. He will no doubt work hard for the Dunmanway and Skibbereen areas and everywhere in between.’

Minister O’Sullivan also praised the other candidates who contested the convention as well as the warmth shown by the Carroll family.

‘My thoughts are with the Carroll family who have been through the toughest months. The warmth they showed to Alan is a testament to what a kind family they are.’

Mr Dromey is expected take his seat at next Monday’s full council meeting at Cork County Hall in front of his family, friends and colleagues.