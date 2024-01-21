Driver who overtook car said he was running late for train

A DURRUS man who was running late to catch a train from Cork to Dublin ended up with being charged with careless driving after he tried to overtake a slow-moving motorist in front of him between Drimoleague and Dunmanway.

Craig O’Sullivan (26) of Kealties, Durrus pleaded guilty to careless driving at Clonakilty District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on December 3rd 2022 at 12pm gardaí received a report about a black Mercedes driving dangerously on the R586 between Dunmanway and Drimoleague.

‘A witness observed the defendant trying to overtake on a continuous white line while speeding at the same time. He later met with gardaí voluntarily, apologised and said he was in a rush to make a train from Cork to Dublin,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He said he wouldn’t drive in that manner again.’

The court heard he has no previous convictions in this jurisdiction but has a conviction in Malaga for bodily harm where he was fined €1,800.

Defence solicitor Flor Murphy said the car belong to his client’s grandfather.

‘He came up behind a slow driver on that road. He tried to overtake and pulled back in a few times. He accepts the facts and when gardaí contacted him he made full admissions to Gda Billy Creedon,’ said Mr Murphy. ‘He works in construction with his dad in Cork city.’

Judge James McNulty said he would make a decision on whether he faces disqualification when he sees €1,000 in court.