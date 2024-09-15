Drive to make hotel rooms more inclusive

FÁILTE Ireland’s inclusive approach for hotels across the country has been praised by one West Cork councillor.

Fine Gael councillor Noel O’Donovan, who is also standing for the party in Cork South West in the next general election, said that the lack of available hoists for guests with special needs was and issue aired at meetings he has had with carers in West Cork.

‘I’m pleased to say that having made contact with Fáilte Ireland, they have confirmed to me that a new inclusive tourism team has been established to look at making hotels across Ireland more inclusive for guests with additional needs,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

A review of standards across hotels is currently being conducted and the newly-established team is considering how best to promote inclusivity with their clients, and how best to identify their needs, particularly with the promotion of specific room infrastructure, such as hoists.

‘I welcome this initiative from Fáilte Ireland,’ he said. ‘We have fantastic hotels across the country and in particular across West Cork. Unfortunately, not everyone can experience this is and it is important in Irish society today that we are inclusive.’

Cllr O’Donovan said this simple yet massively important acknowledgement will mean that families and people with additional needs can now book holidays across hotels in Ireland knowing in confidence that Fáilte Ireland are trying to accommodate them.