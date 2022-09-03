Drinagh woman’s US bar raises vital cash for Union Hall RNLI

IRISH expats in San Francisco have donated $500 to the RNLI in Union Hall.

A cheque on behalf of McCarthy’s Bar in San Francisco was recently presented to well-known Union Hall RNLI fundraiser Pamela Deasy.

Pamela travelled to Kinsale to meet up with John Farley when he was over from the US visiting his good friend John O’Mahony, who is the RNLI’s volunteer deputy launching authority with Kinsale.

John explained that McCarthy’s Bar – which is owned by Eileen McCarthy from Drinagh – recently installed a lifeboat collection box so fundraising for the RNLI will be ongoing.

John is no stranger to the amazing work carried out by the RNLI. He had first-hand experience of the service when his sister and niece were rescued after their boat broke down off the Old Head of Kinsale.

‘On behalf of all our team,’ said press officer Pamela, ‘we want to thank Eileen and John for thinking of us.

‘The donation will,’ she said, ‘help us greatly with training costs for our volunteers given that it costs an average of €1,500 per crew member annually.’

Meanwhile, a person in a punt – that was hit by a squall – was rescued by Union Hall RNLI just outside Glandore Harbour last Friday.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked the crew on board the Christine and Raymond Fielding, under Stephen Hurley, minutes before 9am.

The crew, which included Charlie Deasy and Richie O’Mahony, went to the assistance of the person in the vessel which was located between High and Low Island.

The person explained how the squall had carried them off course, so they decided to call for assistance, and the RNLI escorted it to the nearest safe port at Carrigillihy Bay.

The conditions at sea at the time were westerly winds, force 4/5, with a one metre swell.

‘The person did everything right,’ Stephen Hurley told The Southern Star.

‘They were wearing a lifejacket and called for assistance.

‘When going out on the water,’ he added, ‘our advice is to always ensure that everybody is wearing a lifejacket, carrying a means of communication and wearing suitable clothing.

‘It is also important to let someone know where you are going and what time to expect you back.’

On Sunday, 350 swimmers took to the water in Union Hall and swam 1km and 2km routes to raise money for the RNLI as part of the annual fundraiser.

The popular event, which is always a sell-out, was postponed from earlier in the summer, due to poor weather conditions, but the conditions on Sunday were described as near-perfect for the swim event which saw the 2km swimmers heading across the harbour to Glandore, and back.