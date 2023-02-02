‘Dream come true’ for Jacqui who gets RTÉ’s top sports job

BALLINHASSIG’S Jacqui Hurley has taken the helm at RTÉ’s flagship sports show The Sunday Game for the upcoming GAA Championship season, describing it as a ‘dream come true.’

The position came about after Des Cahill announced last October he was transferring to RTÉ Radio One sports coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Jacqui was hotly tipped to replace him from the get-go, with fellow presenter Kilkenny woman Evanne Ní Chuilinn also in the running.

Earlier this month Jacqui actually announced she would be resigning as anchor at RTÉ Radio One’s Sunday Sport, saying she wanted to spend more time with her children Luke (8) and Lily, (5).

But when RTÉ announced this week she was taking on the top TV job, she said: ‘Working on The Sunday Game was a childhood dream of mine.

‘It’s an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters. I look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started.’

In 2009, Jacqui became the first ever female anchor of Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1.

She has presented close to 60 All Ireland finals on radio across hurling, football, camogie and ladies’ football.

She presents daily sports bulletins on RTÉ’s flagship Six One News and anchors RTÉ’s rugby coverage on television. Jacqui has presented all of the major sporting events, including the Olympics, World Cups, and Euros.