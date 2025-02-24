DPP decision on Paula’s murder due

BY David Forsythe

THE garda investigation into the murder of Paula Canty in Mallow is progressing well and directions are expected on the matter in the coming weeks from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Joseph Butler, 42, of The Belfry, Bridewell Lane, Mallow, Co Cork who is charged with the murder of Ms Canty appeared by video link from Cork Prison before Judge Colm Roberts at Mallow District Court.

Court presenter Sergeant Majella O’Sullivan told Judge Roberts that the ‘investigation is progressing well’ and a file has already been sent to the State Solicitor to be forwarded to the DPP.

Sgt O’Sullivan said that gardaí expected directions on how to proceed with the case to be forthcoming from the DPP in six to eight weeks.

Sgt O’Sullivan said it was the State’s application to further remand Mr Butler in custody in the circumstances.

Judge Roberts remanded Mr Butler in custody to appear again by video link in four weeks, the maximum permissible delay with the prisoner’s consent.

Mr Butler is charged with the murder of the 31-year-old mother of two who was originally from Kinsale.

Ms Canty’s body was discovered in an apartment at The Belfry, Bridewell Lane, Mallow on January 3rd.