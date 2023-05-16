DPD delivery man left small dog ‘cowering’

A 33-YEAR-old DPD delivery driver who kicked a small dog with force has been fined €300.

Judge James McNulty imposed the fine on Stephen Desmond of 21 (a) Church Street in Shandon Street, Cork, at Bandon District Court.

Solicitor Killian McCarthy indicated his client may appeal.

Sgt Paul Kelly said that on October 25th 2022 the owner of two Shih Tzu dogs in Kinsale noticed that one of them was ‘cowering on the lawn’ and appeared frightened.

When the man checked his CCTV footage, the sergeant said he saw the accused kick the dog into the head and jaw, causing the dog to fall on her back. When questioned, the accused said he thought the dog was about to get out of the garden and onto the road.

As a dog owner, Judge James McNulty had offered to recuse himself in the case, but Mr McCarthy said that wasn’t necessary.

‘He thought the dog might escape,’ said the solicitor, ‘and he may have been over-vigilant.

‘He has a dog himself and he would not have done this intentionally,’ Mr McCarthy said, on behalf of his client, who is now living in the UK and has no previous convictions.

Judge McNulty fined the man €300 but added that he gave the accused credit for coming back from the UK to deal with the case, and for his previous good character.

Recognisances were fixed for an appeal.