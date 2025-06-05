Double celebrations at Spice O’Life

SPICE O’Life has celebrated the official opening of their extended, state-of-the-art facility at Underhill Commercial Park, Dunmanway.

The plant now occupies a 60,000 square foot complex following bespoke, precision refits and extensions since 2019.

It employs over 150 people from the local community, after starting out in 2000 with a team of two, Tom Kearney and his wife Karen.

Directors Tom Kearney and Denis O’Driscoll have also just celebrated a culinary milestone, with 25 years of perfecting flavours under their belt.

The ribbon on the new plant was cut by Cllr Deirdre Kelly, who was deputising for the Cork County mayor, Cllr Joe Carroll, while Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan delivered a speech that set the focus firmly on Spice O’Life’s dedication and commitment to sustainability.

Former Senator and TD, Michael McCarthy, long-time supporter of Spice O’Life and now director of cloud infrastructure at IBEC, also remarked on the important economic contribution which the business has made to Dunmanway and the wider area.