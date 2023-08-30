Don’t be ‘put off’ by beach rats

A COUNCILLOR has asked people not to be put off by a rat infestation at Ballyrisode beach.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) confirmed that the Council has engaged an authorised contractor to put out bait to deal with the infestation.

Bathers have been advised not to swim, or play, in one specific area – the rocky bank near the car park.

The Council said the contractor will continue to lay bait until the problem has been resolved. In the meantime, they will continue to inspect the beach area.

Cllr Cronin told The Southern Star she has no idea what caused the infestation, but said that sightings of rats have been reported at other beaches too.

Cllr Cronin said she has discussed the issue with locals and they are happy the Council is dealing with the problem.

‘Nobody likes rats,’ she said, ‘so hopefully this will be a short-lived event. It would be a shame if it would turn people off going to the beach because it is a fantastic amenity.

‘The beach is not closed,’ noted the councillor, ‘this is an advisory notice in respect of one area. And with sunshine forecast for the days ahead, we are going to have to make the most of the good weather before winter arrives.’