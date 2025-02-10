Donal O'Donovan's photography leaves a rich and colourful legacy

DONAL O’Donovan’s legacy will be his rich and colourful photos adorning the walls of both homes and schools across West Cork, according to those who knew the photographer, who died unexpectedly last Saturday evening in Dunmanway.

Photography was Donal’s passion, as was his late wife Kate and he travelled throughout West Cork in his illustrious career snapping both young and old.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Deirdre Kelly described Donal as a ‘gentleman’ and fondly remembered that he would be the first person at her clinics in Barrett’s Bar in Coppeen.

‘I had lovely chats with him and he spoke so dearly of his wife Kate and was heartbroken in the aftermath of her passing,’ said Cllr Kelly.

The staff and board of management of St Mary’s Senior School in Dunmanway paid tribute to Donal on Rip.ie and said may his remarkable legacy be a source of pride and comfort to his family and friends during this difficult time.

The staff of Cahermore National School in Beara said that Donal was a welcome visitor to their school as their school photographer.

‘He was West Cork Sciath na Scol photographer for over 20 years and his photos of teams on ‘Finals Day’ adorn the walls of schools throughout West Cork and beyond. Donie was a gentleman to deal with and will be sadly missed.’

The team at Strand Framing in Clonakilty said they knew Donal and his late wife Kate for many years and ‘they were always a pleasure to deal with’.

Niall O’Sullivan of Scoil an Chroí Ró Naofa in Castletownbere said Donal had the most wonderful way with the children and had a kind word for everyone.

Donal is survived by his sisters Mary and Bunty and brother Con and his funeral took place on Wednesday following requiem mass at St Patrick’s Church in Dunmanway.