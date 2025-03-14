Domhnall Gleeson for Fastnet festival

Domhnall Gleeson is the latest Hollywood star set to visit West Cork following his announcement as a guest at this year’s Fastnet Film Festival.

The highly-acclaimed Dublin actor, who has featured in huge films like Star Wars, Brooklyn and The Revenant, will come to Schull in May for what will be the 17th edition of the popular festival.

The news follows last week’s announcement that Schull’s former Mercy Convent is set to be transformed into a film and theatre centre, complete with a cinema, as part of a multi-million euro development funded by philanthropists and festival sponsors Bill and Judy Bollinger alongside the festival. The Bollingers had previously gifted the former AIB building in Schull to the festival committee and it served as their headquarters for the past few years.

This year’s festival will run from Wednesday, May 21st to Sunday 25th, and will feature an exciting line-up of seminars, masterclasses and workshops covering topics such as editing, casting, auditioning, cinematography, acting, shorts to feature, funding, distribution, score composition, regional filmmaking and more.

Fringe events include live music, drama performances, book readings, a movie quiz, café screenings throughout the town, and high-quality, free family entertainment.

The festival organisers said that the 2025 edition would not be possible without the generous support of their sponsors: Judy and Bill Bollinger, RTÉ, Cork County Council, The Arts Council, Screen Ireland, The Crespo Foundation, Benny & Cliona McCabe, Creative Technology, Right Price Tiles, IMRO, Creative Places, and the invaluable private contributions from friends and local businesses.