Dog with no teeth barked at walker

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A FARMER whose German shepherd dog barked aggressively at a woman out walking has been fined for failing to keep the animal under control.

Macroom District Court heard that the complainant was out walking near Donoughmore on July 28th, 2023 when she walked past a farmyard and a large German shepherd dog came out of the premises and began barking aggressively at her.

The woman continued on down the road but the dog followed her, continuing to bark while its owner was nowhere to be seen.

The dog’s owner, Denis O’Sullivan, 51 of Ballygurrihy, Donoughmore, told the court that the dog had no teeth and was no harm to anyone.

He said the animal was a family pet and at the time Mr O’Sullivan was spreading. He said that the dog was usually kept within his property but must have somehow got out without his knowledge when he opened the gates.

Defence solicitor Patrick Goold said that his client was very apologetic over what had happened adding that the animal is fully licensed.

He said that Mr O’Sullivan had no previous convictions of any kind and that he is aware of the regulations regarding the control of dogs and will not allow it to happen again.

Judge Adrian Harris convicted and fined Mr O’Sullivan €250 and allowed him four months to pay.