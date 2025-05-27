Southern Star Ltd. logo
Do not swim notice issued for Coolmaine Beach

May 27th, 2025 10:39 AM

By Southern Star Team

(Photo: David Creedon)

 A do not swim notice has been issued for Coolmaine Beach by Cork County Council.

Coolmaine beach is considered unsafe for swimming and bathing due to the presence of estuarine channels and hazardous conditions, including currents, sudden changes in depth and deep water near the shore.

Whilst there is no change in the water quality of this beach, no bathing water sampling will be conducted by Cork County Council, Environment Directorate for the 2025 season due to health and safety concerns.

The situation will be assessed over the 2025 bathing season.

