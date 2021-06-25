Disruption to Beara water supplies on Tuesday

IRISH Water says that customers in Faunkill, Barres, Eyeries, Knockeen, Inches, Coulagh, Aughbrack, Inchinteskin, Urhin, Caherkeen, Crumpane, Kilmacowen, Foildarrig, Cleanderry and Ardgroom, as part of water main improvement works currently being delivered in Ardgroom, will experience a disruption to water supply from 10am to 4pm, next Tuesday June 29th.

'These critical connection works are required to complete the water main replacement project in Ardgroom,' it said in a statement to The Southern Star.

During these essential planned works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages, it said.

Following these improvement works, water supply may take two or three hours to return as water refills the network.

Furthermore, a 'stop/go' traffic system will be in place at the works location on the R571 Ardgroom to Eyeries road for the duration.

'Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works,' the statement added.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-and-service- update/