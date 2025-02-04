Discovery of two bodies in Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry

GARDAÍ are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of two bodies today in Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

The bodies of a man and a woman, both believed to be in their 50s, were discovered at a domestic residence earlier today.

The scene remains preserved at this time and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place today.

The Coroner and the office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

The two bodies currently remain at the scene, pending preliminary technical examination, and will be removed for a post-mortem examination, which will take place in due course.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the exact course of the Garda investigation.