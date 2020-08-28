Discarding of empties at Tragumna’s bottle bank angers locals

The car registration number of the person who dumped ‘dead soldiers’ in front of a bottle bank in Tragumna has been sent to Cork County Council.

A comment on Reddy O’Regan’s Facebook post confirmed that the dumper was confronted and refused any responsibility, taking the view that it was not his fault that the banks were full.

The person who posted the comment added that the person’s ‘car reg was taken’ and he was reported to the authorities.

Reddy said he wasn’t there when the man was confronted, nor did he report the matter, but he is glad that people are no longer accepting what he described as this level of laziness and disrespect for public places and property.

Reddy confirmed that at least two people dumped empty bottles on during July in front of the facility that offers three recycling banks for glass bottles, and one for cans.

‘Yes, the banks were full,’ Reddy, ‘but there is a system where you can leave a message for Cork County Council and usually it is cleared within 24 or 48 hours.’

He admitted he was annoyed that people had left their ‘donation’ on the side of the road, and beside a field where children play, a scenario that could result in an injury to a child, or car tyres being damaged.

‘There was more than one “donation”,’ he said. ‘The first person dumped a box of empties and then someone else dumped more bottles on top of that – the first sinner giving permission to the second.’

When confronted, Reddy said the perpetrator ‘failed to take the last opportunity to do the right thing.’

During lockdown, he said there wasn’t a problem with the bottle bank, but littering had happened ‘on occasion’ in the past.

He admitted he is ‘bewildered by the stupidity of people. Just because it was full is no excuse. It is a facility, not a right.’

The retired lawyer maintained that the situation served as ‘a classic illustration of the sense of entitlement people have. They don’t seem to understand, or recognise, that the facilities afforded to them by society carry responsibilities.’