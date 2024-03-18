Detention of 10 men arrested in West Cork extended by 48 hours

The period of detention for 10 men who were arrested in both Tragumna and Leap last Thursday morning in what is believed to have been a suspected drugs operation, has been extended by 48 hours.

The 10 men, aged in range from 20s to 50s appeared at a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening amid tight security, with each appearing separately and legally represented by different solicitors. The men come from Spain, Northern Ireland, Serbia and The Netherlands.

Insp John O'Connell of Mallow Garda Station told Judge James McNulty that his application was to seek 10 a further extension of detention for 48 hours for each of the 10 men. They first appeared at a special sitting of Bandon District Court last Friday evening, where gardaí were successfull in applying for a 72 hour extension of their detention, following their arrests by gardaí in both Tragumna and Leap last Thursday morning, where a camper van, articulated truck and a 4X4 were seized and taken away to be forensically examined.

Chief Supt Vincent O'Sullivan of the Cork West and Cork North Division provided information to the judge in the garda application to extend each man's period of detention for another 48 hours until this Thursday morning.

The court heard that there are 43 individual mobile phones, tablets, satellite phones and laptops which are currently being examined and that the gardaí are liasiing with their colleagues in Scotland, Northern Ireland, France and the Netherlands. He also said a number of properties including two in Dublin and one in Belfast have been identified and that the investigation involves a lot of evidence being assembled.

Judge McNulty said the court is satisfied to extend the period of detention for each of the 10 men for a period of 48 hours.

Read more about the dramatic arrests and unfolding story in this week's paper, out Thursday