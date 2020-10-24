Dermot’s visit to Goleen home is his 10-year-old dream come true

A STUNNING Goleen property features in this Sunday’s episode of Dermot Bannon’s ‘Incredible Homes’ on RTÉ One

The house was designed by award-winning architect Niall McLaughlin and was originally a small cottage overlooking the sea at the tip of the Mizen peninsula, which he has transformed into something breathtaking.

Celebrity architect Dermot describes viewing the Goleen house as a dream that has taken 10 years to come true.

‘I am a huge fan of Niall McLaughlin and seeing this house, for me, is like meeting my hero for the first time,’ Dermot said.

The house, which required 850 sets of drawings to complete, is almost entirely clad in locally-quarried limestone and was constructed by local builder Kieran Crowley.

It’s not just one structure, but in fact is five separate buildings each joined by glass covered atriums.

In Sunday’s episode, Dermot also takes a trip to the Sky Garden at Liss Ard Estate and Gardens before he leaves West Cork.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions this season of ‘Incredible Homes’ only has just two episodes, much to the disappointment of its many fans. Last week saw Dermot in snowy Canada and he was scheduled to travel to Spain when the pandemic hit. He said he had one request when it came to the Irish houses that were in the series – that they had to be able to teach him something.