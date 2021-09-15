Delays at Cork University Hospital's emergency department

Cork University Hospital is exceptionally busy at present and patients have been advised that they may experience delays in the emergency department.

Hospital management said that patient care is 'paramount' at CUH and that steps have been taken to address the issue.

Where appropriate, hospital management has asked the public to contact their GP and to explore all other options available to them, including the Mercy Urgent Care Centre, as well as the Local Injuries Unit, which is available at Bantry General Hospital before attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent.

The Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, Cork is open from 8:00am to 6.00pm. Telephone - 021-4926900.

The Local Injuries Unit at Bantry General Hospital is open from 8:00am to 7:30pm. Telephone 027 50133.

Management at CUH wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time and thank the public for their co-operation and support.