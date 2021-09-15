News

Delays at Cork University Hospital's emergency department

September 15th, 2021 4:53 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The emergency department at CUH is under pressure at the moment due to high patient demand.

Share this article

Cork University Hospital  is exceptionally busy at present and patients have been advised that they may experience delays in the emergency department.

Hospital management said that patient care is 'paramount' at CUH and that steps have been taken to address the issue.

Where appropriate, hospital management has asked the public to contact their GP and  to explore all other options available to them, including the Mercy Urgent Care Centre, as well as the Local Injuries Unit, which is available at Bantry General Hospital before attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent.

The Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, Cork is open from 8:00am to 6.00pm. Telephone - 021-4926900.

The Local Injuries Unit at Bantry General Hospital is open from 8:00am to 7:30pm. Telephone 027 50133.

Management at CUH wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time and thank the public for their co-operation and support.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.