Debut novelists to feature at Skibbereen’s Lit Lounge

The first Lit Lounge of 2025 takes place at the Swerve gallery in Skibbereen later this month, with debut novelists Sharon Guard and June O’Sullivan in attendance to read from selection of their work.

The readings will be followed by an open mic, all of which will take place on Friday March 21st.

Sharon, from Dublin, is a recent graduate of the MA in Creative Writing course at the University of Limerick and has just published her debut novel, Assembling Ailish.

It follows the life of Dublin woman Ailish McCarthy through the changing social landscape of Ireland, from the 1970s to the present day.

The novel has garnered praise from the likes of Ferdia Mac Anna and Martina Devlin. June, who lives on Valentia Island, is also a graduate of the same creative writing course.

She too has just published her debut novel, The Lighthouse Keeper’s Wife, which follows the story of the eponymous wife and her life on Skellig Michael in 1867, where she struggles to protect her family at the edge of the known world.

It has been praised by writers Joseph O’Connor, Fíona Scarlett and Donal Ryan, who gave high praise to the ‘epic story of love, loss, betrayal, heartbreak, and survival’.

The Lit Lounge is a dedicated performance space for writers who are invited to read in an informal, intimate and supportive space.

All are welcome to come along and meet the authors at the gallery, which kicks off at 8 pm at 8 Cork Road, Skibbereen.